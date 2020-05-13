High water causes damage to Presque Isle State Park and businesses

Mother Nature continues to create havoc for businesses on Dobbins Landing and Presque Isle State Park.

Some businesses are implementing safety features to eliminate the high water damage.

Businesses including the Sheraton Bayfront Hotel and Rum Runners suffered from high water damage, but now they’re making sure that they’re ready for the high water levels when they arise again.

Many residents are well aware of Erie’s roller coaster of weather patterns. High winds swept across the Bayfront and Presque Isle State Park causing heavy damage in April.

This time around, beach seven took a hit as waves continue to erode the bike path.

“Lack of ice this year and record high water levels have really taken a toll on all of our beaches and in that section in particular it got into the park infrastructure,” said Matt Greene, Operations Manager of Presque Isle State Park.

Green said that the park looks to reevaluate the trail section once beach six is rehabilitated.

Across the bay, Daniel Pora, General Manager of the Sheraton Bayfront Hotel tells us that he’s never seen water levels this high.

“We had two major power outages last year because of the water levels. It would reach a certain amount where it would zap out one of the switches located at the east side of the pier,” said Daniel Pora, General Manager of the Sheraton Bayfront Hotel.

The Sheraton Bayfront resolved the problem by raising the electrical switch by three feet to eliminate safety hazards.

On the other side of Dobbins Landing, Rum Runners installed a new dry storage facility to keep products safely stored.

“Building it up and putting in these temporary sheds we’ve raised that up almost three feet so it’ll definitely be able to save product. Keep it out of the water it should not interfere with anything or the high water,” said Tim Sedney, Owner of Rum Runners.

Sedney told us that once the Erie Port Authority implements the surface walls across the Bayfront, that should help ease high water levels near the restaurants.