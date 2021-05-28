High water levels affecting local marinas

Lake Erie water levels have been rising for the past four years, causing issues for some local marinas.

This year, however, the water levels are down over one foot from previous years.

The high water levels are forcing Presque Isle Marina to make operational changes. The floating docks were damaged by the high water.

In 2018, the marina added extensions to the pilings on the floating docks to combat those high water levels.

Despite Friday’s rain, officials say the water levels this year are going to make for a great summer of boating.

“The lower water levels this year, we’re still going to be in a really great season for boating. Water levels that are really good point here, not really too worried about any of the sandbars that can develop during the lower water levels, so it should be a really good winter for boating or a good summer for boating.” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Starting in the fall, any stationary docks at Presque Isle Marina will be replaced with floating docks.