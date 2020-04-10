High water levels along Presque Isle on track to break records

Strong winds and high waters lead to flooding along the shores of Presque Isle, as well as Dobbins Landing.

Last year, Presque Isle had record high water levels. Park managers now say that we are on track to break last year’s record.

Strong winds and high water levels have caused flooding along the shores of Presque Isle.

“Any of these storm events that blow over usually 15 knots for any length of time over 12 hours. We’re going to see a rise in lake levels that are going to impact park facilities at this point.” said Matt Greene, Park Manager of Presque Isle State Park.

Greene saying that the water levels are unusually high, saying we’re already a month ahead compared to last years’ readings.

“We’re ahead of May’s levels from 2019 and in 2019 we were at historic water levels. We are on the next step of a higher level than we were from last year.” Greene said.

According to Greene, since 2015, water levels have continued to climb. He adds that traditional Lake Erie’s water levels have moved in a bell curve, with increased levels for about 10 to 15 years then decrease.

“We have to really take a day by day look at this point because the water levels are so high. Those storms can raise levels anywhere from a couple of inches to feet depending on the severity of the storm.” Greene said.

“Presque Isle is taking a beating today, that’s the sad part, because without any winter ice dunes to protect the beaches, they’ll get washed out terribly.” said Jerry Skrypzak, president of the SONS of Lake Erie.

Over at Dobbins Landing, you could really grasp the wind power as waves crashed against the landing. Greene saying that they will continue to survey and look over the park to determine if any areas need to be shut down.