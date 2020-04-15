High water levels cause damage to Rum Runners and Erie Maritime Museum

Another windy day is leading to high water levels and flooding near Dobbins Landing and the Erie Maritime Museum.

Here is how these water levels are causing damage to the areas.

Places such as Rum Runners and the Maritime Museum are perfect summer places to enjoy, but right now these high water levels are causing nightmares and devastation.

Mother Nature continues to create havoc at places like Rum Runners and the Erie Maritime Museum.

These high water levels are even breaking records from previous years.

“That’s the worst I’ve ever seen it. It was significant water and water levels are about twelve inches higher right now then they were last year at the same point in time,” said Tim Sedney, Owner of Rum Runners.

Thankfully other restaurants like the Cove and Woody’s have no water damage. The efforts to clean up remaining water are already underway.

Over at the Erie Maritime Museum, frustrations continue as this has been the third flood in the past 15 months.

This time around though water seeped through the doors and into the basement storage area of the museum.

“There was an inconvenient amount of flooding in the lower shop which has to get cleaned up and squeegeed out on uneven floors and we have to set up fans and blowers and just dry it out,” said Walter Rybka, Site Administrator for the Erie Maritime Museum.

No damage was done to the exhibit area inside or the ships docked outside.