High waters damage property along Lakefront Drive

Vicious winds create an uproar on Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay tonight with powerful waves causing property damage in Millcreek Township.

A night that typically unites one large family started in an unexpected way.

“My brother in law sent an SOS text out to the family and in essence it said ‘cottage is taking on water, bring sand bags, we need at least 20′” said Tom Fessler, visiting home on Lakefront Drive.

Residents along Lakefront Drive say the water reached new heights Wednesday night as Lake Erie Churned.

“This place has kept our family together, since the mid-80s. We come here every weekend, every week have 50 to 60 people having dinner here. We have never seen the water come on like this.”

Darlene Lay says she lived in her home for 40 years and claims that this is one of the worst nights she’s ever seen with the high water levels, but this problem isn’t new.”

“I’ve prayed already like several times evening that God protects everyone down here and also the property because before this started to happen a few years and the lake level got so high it was beautiful down here and you didn’t have any of this problem.” Lay said.

Lay continued to explain that it’s not just the high water that is causing fear.

“The logs are flying in the air and they are flying into the house and it makes me want to cry because it’s all I’ve done for months is constantly repair it because the lake level is so high.” Lay said.

It’s not just Millcreek Township that is experiencing flooding issues, flood waters covered a big part of Dobbins Landing.

Residents explained that the local fire department, Red Cross, National Fuel and Coast Guard were all called to respond to the high waters tonight.