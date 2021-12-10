High Wind Watch/Warning Saturday afternoon and evening

Erie, PA (WJET) – Yet another strong area of low pressure will track through the Great Lakes through Saturday. Wind speeds will increase significantly through Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening. The strongest wind gusts will likely occur between 1 PM and 9 PM Saturday. There could be some tree damage along with scattered power outages, as wind gusts could reach 55-65 mph. There will be either a High Wind Watch or Warning through Saturday afternoon and evening depending on location.

