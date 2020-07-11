High winds cause damage through out the area

911 calls started to come in shortly after 10 a.m. this morning.

According to the 911 center, high winds have taken down many trees throughout the area.

There have been reports of a few power outages with live wires on the roadways.

A tree has also fallen onto a house located on the corner of East 6th and Ash. There were no reported injuries at this time.

Update: Here is what has developed through out the city thus far from the storm.

A tree has fallen on US-19 and Robinson Road.

Over in Albion there has been reports of a house collapsing.

A water rescue has taken place over in Harborcreek.

A boat has been reported missing off of Beach 8 over at Presque Isle.

The bridge on Liberty Street is now closed due to flooding.

Boaters are reported to be in distress over off of Niagara Pier.

Flooding has occurred over on East Lake Road and Nagel Road.

Boats have reported to be capsized over at Shades Beach.

On South Shore Drive North, 14 people have been rescued.

Presque Isle has also reported water damage.

Over at the Lawrence Park Marina, a water rescue took place, however everyone involved has been rescued.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.