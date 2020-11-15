High winds cause impacts on houses and roadways in the region

Around the region the high winds are having an impact on houses and roadways as well.

Over in Meadville, a tree fell which caused damage to a home while smashing part of the roof as it came down. This happened on Baldwin Street where it intersects with Dick’s Street.

Police said that one woman suffered minor injuries, but the trailer suffered major damage and may need to be totaled.

Also on Route 18 south of Conneautville, a large tree fell across the roadway. This caused a need for work from emergency workers as the tree damaged wires there.

No word on whether the power was affected in the area.