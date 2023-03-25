(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With high winds gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph early Saturday morning and strong winds continuing throughout the day, the possiblity of power outages are very real.

According to Penelec and their live power outage map, over 4000 customers have been effected by outages across the area. Multiple reports of trees being down across the area have also been made.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Erie, Ashtabula and Crawford Counties with wind gusts expected to reach as high as 70 mph.

The warning is in effect for Erie County until 3:15 and people are advised to seek shelter.