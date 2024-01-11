About 1,400 Erie County residents were still without power Thursday night. This as Penelec officials said our region needs to prepare for overlapping outages.

High winds are expected to return Friday meaning we could face a repeat of downed trees and wires right on the heels of the current cleanup.

Erie County residents may be put to the test over the next few days as Penelec officials are warning round two of widespread power outages are likely on the way.

“This is sort of a bit of an odd situation where we’re cleaning up from one storm, restoring our customers from one storm and another one is not on the distant horizon,” said Todd Meyers, Penelec Spokesperson.

Penelec officials said that the storm on the horizon could bring the same type of 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts that downed trees and power lines across Erie County Tuesday.

While the majority of the 25,000 households that lost power have been restored, more challenging cases were being addressed Thursday like the reinstallment of a utility pole at the intersection of East 3rd St. and Pennsylvania Ave. This effort alone resumed service to 800 surrounding customers.

All in all Thursday, crews tackled the resetting of 26 utility poles and the reattachment of 250 spans of downed wire.

Penelec called 200 additional line people from all across the country to help restore power here in Erie. Behind me, the crews are all the way from Louisiana and Texas.

Penelec officials said the extra crews will stick around into the weekend to assist with the expected aftermath of Friday’s predicted storm. That means little rest for the already weary crews.

“They’re going to be continuing working around the clock. We work 16 hours on 8 hours off until the last customer is on straight through weekends, straight through holidays,” Myers said. “There’s no doubt about it. There will be an overlap. In a way that’s fortuitous. It’s never good to have storms but we will have these extra contractors with us.”

Penelec has initiated a water and ice program to assist customers with prolonged outages. Customers can pick up two gallons of water and two bags of ice at no charge. Those Giant Eagle locations are available here.