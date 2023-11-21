Mother nature created headaches for many people in Erie County on Tuesday.

“Throughout the whole county, it sounded like there was a good amount of sheer destruction,” said Mike Kelley, captain of the Crescent Hose Company.

At one point, Penelec reported 956 people were left without power due to heavy winds.

“And it kind of happened all at once. It seemed like every department in the area had at least three of four calls all back-to-back and at the same time of each other there,” said Kelley.

Captain Kelley with the North East Fire Department said when it snowed on Halloween night, a lot of trees were made weak and damaged, leaving the potential for strong winds like we saw Tuesday to set off a chain reaction. And it did.

All day there were reports of fallen trees, branches and downed power lines.

Even Presque Isle State Park was forced to close its gates due to the debris.

“We’ve had trees come down on the roadways blocking outbound lanes and other roadways on the park. We’ve also had some duck blinds, that have gotten damaged because of the winds. The wind’s coming out of the south this morning, so the bayside is really getting hammered. The waves are picking up three to four feet at this point,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Greene said the park’s maintenance staff was sent home out of concern the park could be dangerous to them as gusts of wind pounded the peninsula.

The Erie Airport also saw delays, both coming in and departing from Erie due to the conditions.

But not just Presque Isle State Park was impacted, even places as far as North East are seeing the same amount of damages.

Captain Kelley said East County was hit hard.

“One of the ones we had today was a very large tree that covered the entire roadway and about 20 feet into somebody’s front yard. We got there and said, ‘well the chainsaws we carry in our trucks aren’t going to get that job done so we’ll have to bring in the big guns,’ so to say,” said Kelley.

Kelley added that people should be watching for first responders during bad weather. The wind makes it hard for their flares to stay lit, making spotting them as drivers approach more difficult than normal.