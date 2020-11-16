High winds from storm cause damage to Presque Isle State Park

Last night’s storm resulted in fallen trees and flooded areas throughout Erie County.

The high winds caused damage to Presque Isle State Parks shorelines.

We spoke to Presque Isle State Park staff and visitors trying to access the beaches.

The park was closed all day because of high winds and unsafe road conditions caused by the storm.

Presque Isle State Park Operations Manager Matt Green said that the park closed on Monday. There was fear that strong winds could contribute to more tree falling and the flooded roads were unsafe from driving.

“With the winds being above 20 knots from the majority of the day. We’re still concerned about the trees coming down, people’s safety out there. The crews are trying to get things cleaned up down best they can taking their safety account as well, but we took a pretty good beating last night with that storm,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager.

Greene added that the storm damage is compounded by the already high water levels.

“We’re just seeing kind of the effects of that sustained high water happening now and with last night’s storm being one of those ones that was really high in water level. It really pushed sand around,” said Greene.

Waves overnight cresting over the dunes bringing sand over the trail and into the parking lot at Beach 8.

“I’ve never seen these kinds of waves before in Erie. It’s the first time. I’ve been living here for like more than 10 years, but I’ve never seen this kind of crazy weather,” said Doh Bee, Visiting Presque Isle State Park.

Another person who was visiting Presque Isle State Park said that he came to the beach specifically for these big waves.

“This is sort of ideal today believe it or not even though it’s not great for the park visitors but I actually drove up from Pittsburgh to do some stand up paddle surfing and I was hoping to go down to Beach 10, but it looks like it is closed,” said Ian Smith, Visiting Presque Isle State Park.