It was a busy Friday night for multiple fire departments in western Erie County.

In Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a reported tree on wires and on fire. In Lake City, Lake City Fire Company responded to multiple trees down on West Lake Road and a large tree down on Penn Street and Maple Avenue.

Crews worked on the scene to clear all trees form the roadway. High winds have caused many power outages across the tri-state area and a wind advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.