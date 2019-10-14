Higher than normal levels of aluminum found in Erie water

If you’re a customer of Erie Water Works, you may have received a letter in the mail about the high levels of aluminum in the drinking water.

Aluminum is testing above drinking water standards, but the incident is not an emergency for customers.

Starr Bodi is live from Erie Water Works with more on how the company will be moving forward to correct the situation.

Erie Water Works is working to maintain and fix the levels of poly-aluminum, a coagulant used in the treatment process of water to produce the best possible water for its customers.

Erie’s drinking water has aluminum levels that are testing above standard. It began with Erie Water Works looking to optimize its treatment process.

“As we were dosing in different levels, we received test results back from our system that showed we had exceeded a maximum level allowed by the D.E.P.,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO, Erie Water Works.

Aluminum is used to coagulate harmful micro-organisms including bacteria and viruses. The standard level is 0.20 milligrams per liter. The levels in Erie recently jumped to 0.31.

Vojtek tells Action News that Erie Water Works acted quickly by dropping the levels of poly-aluminum and notifying its customers within 30 days.

“With aluminum, had it been a health risk, we would have been required to notify our customers within 48 hours. However, aluminum doesn’t carry any health risks to humans,” said Vojtek.

There is nothing you have to do at your household to fix the problem. Also, there is no health risk to you unless you have a weaker immune system.

“The level we see in water is pretty minor compared to what we actually get exposed to by food. Those levels are acceptable,” said Varun Kasaraneni, Assistant Professor, Environmental Engineering, Gannon University.

When we asked customers around Erie about the higher levels of aluminum in the water, their thoughts were similar to one another.

“It’s not dangerous at this point. It’s something that happens and something they’ll take care of as soon as they can, I hope,” said Jerry Anderson, Erie resident.

“Erie Water Works is my water company. They have high aluminum levels. We got a letter. I’m not nervous, we have a water filter we drink all of our water out of,” said Jason Quigley, Millcreek resident.

Erie Water Works is not required to test for aluminum on a regular basis, the testing was voluntary.

Erie Water Works is looking to resolve the problem within the next 30 days.