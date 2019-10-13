Higher than normal levels of aluminum found in Erie water

Erie’s drinking water has aluminum levels testing above the standard.

A public notification was issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection and Erie Water Works this weekend.

According to Erie Water Works, the incident is not an emergency and steps have already been taken to resolve the issue. The standard for aluminum is .20 and the test came back with a .31 level.

This issue should be resolved in 30 days. In terms of using the water until then, the report states that there is nothing consumers need to do or be concerned about unless you have specific health issues.