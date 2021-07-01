Highest steel beam put in place during “Topping Off” ceremony for Warner Theatre renovation project

A longstanding construction tradition took place Thursday morning hoping to bring a long life to one of Erie’s most historic buildings.

It’s a topping ceremony for the Warner Theater, which takes place when the highest steel beam is put in place during a construction project.

Also included in the tradition is a small Evergreen tree and the American Flag as the highest beam is settled into place.

“It’s a piece of folklore that brings the facility good luck and we’re fortunate to have this theater in our community and it’s a significant milestone today and we’re proud to be part of it.” said Casey Wells, Erie Events.

Wells says the project is both on time and should be completed in about five months.

