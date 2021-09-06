Highland Games set to take place this weekend at Edinboro University

Edinboro University is bringing back the Highland Games this year, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event.

The 27th Annual Highland Games & Scottish Festival will take place Sept. 10-12 at the Edinboro University campus.

The festival will feature world-class musicians, Celtic vendors, the national Scottish fiddle championship (virtual), highland dance performances, athletic competitions, clan gatherings, kids’ crafts and games and traditional Scottish food.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a single-malt whisky tasting at the University’s Commonwealth House — 214 Meadville Street. Registration is required. Attendees must be 21 or older. The whisky tasting is $50 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Student Hardship Fund.

The main festival will take place Saturday on the Edinboro University campus near the McComb Fieldhouse and Pogue Student Center. The beer tent on the McComb Fieldhouse lawns opens at 11 a.m.

“If you get there before noon, you’ll want to see the opening ceremony. It’s spectacular, with the massed pipe bands marching and playing and the Scottish clans on parade,” said Dr. Tim Thompson, professor of Communication, Journalism & Media and director of the Highland Games. “Between noon and 4 p.m., you can catch all the best the festival has to offer.”

On Sunday, Sept. 12, events close with a Chelsea House Orchestra concert at 10:45 a.m. at the Edinboro United Methodist Church — 113 High St. in Edinboro

All festival events are free and open to the public, except the Ceilidh and the single-malt tasting. Masks are required in all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Click here for more information and to register for events.

