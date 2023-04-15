With Jackie Robinson in mind, we are highlighting historic baseball trailblazers who played right here in Erie.

We spoke with the descendants of some those players to learn more about how their legacy inspires future generations.

Several years before the Civil Rights movement, athletes here in Erie were paving the way to integration.

Sam Jethroe played on the Pontiacs, Erie’s negro league baseball team.

“Sports has been a vehicle basically to integrate America,” said Fred Rush Jr., son of Pontiac’s Fred Rush Sr. “Everybody looks at Martin Luther King and those kinds of people. There are people that preceded those with heart, determination, grit, and education.”

That’s Fred Rush, whose father Fred rush Sr. Played for the Pontiacs in the 1940’s.

Rush’s father played alongside Sam Jethroe, who later became one of the first black men to play in the Major Leagues, just after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.

One of Jethro’s daughters said her dad shared stories of his journey and how he persevered during segregation.

“He still continued to play he talked about how he would have to sleep on the bus how he would have to you know outside because they couldn’t go into the hotel,” said Kim Overton, Sam Jethroe’s daughter.

Jethroe played for the Boston Braves in 1950’s and later played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overton said her father fought for her family and their community.

“When you have other people depending on you, you take some name calling. You take some bruises just to get where you are and so that’s what he did. I think he realized, ‘hey you might be called a name but guess what, I’m going to be in this league later on’ and that’s what he did,” Overton explained.

Rush said these influential players and this field are an important part of Erie’s history and should be celebrated like Jackie Robinson’s legacy.

“Our young people don’t know we have to teach them and that’s what we’re trying to do now. Have a rich history that they’re not aware of and if they don’t want to be taught, we’ll teach them. That’s what we have to do,” Fred Rush Jr. went on to say.