Highmark awards $5,000 frontline worker grant to Meadville freshman nursing student

A Meadville college student is being rewarded for her commitment to join the ranks of frontline nurses.

In a Zoom conference, Highmark announced that Alexandra Slider of Meadville will receive a $5,000 grant.

The grant is given under a program that recognizes students working to be frontline health care workers.

Alexandra won because of her grades and her commitment to the profession after she and her mother became ill when Alexandra was a child.

“It was a struggle for me and my family and I also witnessed my mom going in and out of the hospital, and by seeing all that, I decided I want to be a nurse. I want to help people like me and I want to relate to them and know what they experienced. I know the bad of it, I know the good of it.” Slider said.

Alexandra is currently a freshman at Carlow University in Pittsburgh.