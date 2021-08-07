Highmark Caring Place celebrates 20 years of helping grieving families in the Erie Community

The Highmark Caring Place is celebrating 20 years of helping grieving families in the Erie Community.

The Caring Place held a special outdoor even with food trucks and activities for everyone.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum helped put together the activities for this event.

This event brought together Caring Place families and volunteers. Some of these people have been with the center in Erie since the doors opened 20 years ago.

“All we’ve been doing this service for 20 years and we needed to bring them back together, especially during a time like this. So today we have ice cream trucks and food trucks and we also have memory trees to remember that we’re still family, and grieving families everywhere, and it’s a way to bring us together,” said Kristie Nosich, Program Manager at Highmark Caring Place.

The Caring Place provides grieving families with peer support programs, education and consultations.

