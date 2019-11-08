Highmark Caring Place hosts open house and webinar on helping children cope with grief

Teaching community members ways to help children deal with traumatic death was the goal of Highmark Caring Place’s open house today.

The Highmark Caring Place and the National Alliance for Grieving Children hosted an open house and webinar on children’s grief.

The goal of the seminar was to help health and mental health professionals to help children cope with the loss of a loved one due to suicide or murder.

The National Alliance for Grieving Children’s fall conference and webcast on children’s grief was shown to those in attendance.

“It’s really important because talking about death is really hard with little kids, but when you add the traumatic death of a suicide or homicide, that complicates things and matters very much for a child,” said Kristie Nosich, Program Manager, Highmark Caring Place.

Highmark Caring Place will be observing Children’s Grief Awareness Day on November 21st.