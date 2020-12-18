Highmark Caring Place offering advice and support for those grieving during COVID-19 pandemic

Grieving the loss of a loved one is never easy, and the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and the holidays can make the days even worse.

Dealing with grieving is always a challenging process, and with the added stress of the pandemic, it can make things hard. The Caring Place has some advice to help those that are grieving.

“When somebody in our life dies, being around others becomes that much more important. So, in a time when we can’t be, it complicates the grief even more. It puts more pressure on the grieving person to find more ways to connect.” said Terese Lavallee, Director of Highmark Caring Place.

Adding the holidays can make the times even more harder than normal.

“When someone is grieving, we really try to spend time with our families and reach out for support. Now with the pandemic, it’s hard to get that support that people are looking for.” said Kristie Nosich, manager of Highmark Caring Place.

Staff members say as we adjust to a physically distant world, it’s still important to remain socially connected.

“What our families tell us is what they need right now more than ever is that support. People reaching out to them realizing that they are still grieving. Even if its been six months or a year. They’re still coping with that death of a loved one because they’re not here right now.” Nosich said.

This means that people will need to get a little creative with their support, using something as simple as a phone call or FaceTime, explaining the best way to help someone through the grieving process is to talk with them about their loved one.

“They want to be able to talk about their person. They’re sad anyway, so they want to share those memories. That is how that person stays alive in their heart. So, don’t be afraid to talk about their loved one.” Nosich said.

“You can connect it to the holiday, specifically, or share a memory you have about that person or ask the grieving person what they are thinking about.” Lavallee said.

Here is a list of ways you can stay connected during these challenging times.