Saturday, Highmark held its Walk for a Healthy Community at Presque Isle.

Highmark has supported the community for over 75 years. There were 15 organizations that took part in the walk.

Ongoing fundraising will be going all the way through June, they hope to match or exceed $100,000 this year.

They are raising funds for their own organizations, 100 percent of which will stay local.

“To have this event, often times with non-profits, it takes money to make money and we take that burden off of these nonprofits. Highmark funds and supports the entire walk so 100 percent of the funds they raise go directly into their services,” said Brenda Sandberg of Highmark and AHN.

Jet24’s Sean Lafferty hosted the event.