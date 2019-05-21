Highmark Health officials say they’re making progress in controlling the opioid epidemic in PA

New Highmark Health study reveals one out of every three people knows someone addicted to opioids.

Doctors from Highmark Health and Saint Vincent Hospital are continuing to fight the opioid epidemic in the Erie region.

Highmark Health released a progress report that showed in the past year, their doctors have lowered opioid prescription fills by 15% for patients in Pennsylvania. “We are slowly winning the war on opioids and as you know in Pennsylvania, we have more people that have died in our state than any other state in the nation,” said Dr. Caesar DeLeo.

Dr. DeLeo is the executive medical director for Highmark, he says they want to reduce the negative stigma surrounding addiction. “If you have a problem with addiction, please talk to your primary care physician, call the Pennsylvania helpline, don’t struggle alone. We are burdened by the notion that most people think that addiction is a moral failing,” said Dr. DeLeo.

St. Vincent Hospital doctors and nurses are partnering with addiction specialists from Gaudenzia to help establish the “Growing Hope” program.



That program will provide expecting mothers who are dealing with addiction with counseling, medication management and more resources that will help fight addiction. “It’s really to reduce the barrier for individuals getting into treatment, so we try to meet them where they are at… a lot of the times you can fall through the cracks of the system trying to get yourself help,”said Jodie Klus, an addiction specialist at Gaudenzia. So we meet them where they’re at which is the hospitals.”

Jodie Klus, an addiction specialist at Gaudenzia says her clients do well in programs like “Growing Hope”.