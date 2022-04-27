Families visiting the expERIEnce Children’s Museum will soon have an opportunity to learn about the importance of a healthy diet thanks to Highmark Health.

The program “Erie Eats” is part of the new imaginative play diner included in the museums child-sized town.

Highmark Health invested $250,000 to support this initiative of healthy eating. The “Erie Eats” program teaches children and parents about good eating habits.

“This ‘Erie Eats’ at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum is going to do just that. It helps them develop habits and learn valuable lessons early that they’re going to take on throughout their lives,” said Jim Teed, Highmark VP of Regional Markets.

Phase one of the museum’s expansion will be open in April of 2023, while total completion of the museum is targeted for the summer of 2024.