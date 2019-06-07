Highmark Insurance honored at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

UPMC has agreed to make all UPMC Hillman Cancer Center locations available to all insurers, including all Highmark commercial and Medicare Advantage members, at currently agreed upon in-network rates after the expiration of the Consent Decrees on June 30, 2019.

For the past five years, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto have maintained open communications with UPMC and Highmark and made access to UPMC facilities among their highest priorities for the people of western Pennsylvania. In a meeting Thursday with UPMC President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Romoff, Fitzgerald and Peduto emphasized that the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is a vital asset to the city, county and all of western Pennsylvania and is as essential to the region’s well-being as specialty hospitals UPMC Children’s and UPMC Western Psychiatric – both of which will remain accessible to all.

Also, many Highmark members have appealed directly to UPMC for continued access and made their voices heard as to their overwhelming preference for UPMC’s cancer care. Recognizing that the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s world-renowned clinical programs are unmatched anywhere in the region, UPMC agrees that access is, indeed, critical to all.