Highmark Mid-Day Art Break kicks off for another season

Today, the kick-off of this year’s Highmark Mid-Day Art Break.
Each Wednesday, the art break provides different styles of local music for the downtown lunch crowd from noon until 1pm. The concerts used to be outside, but last year, the musicians were moved inside so that weather couldn’t cancel the shows. The music is still pumped out onto the patio for those who prefer the outdoor space.
Downtown food vendors will take turns offering lunches for sale each Wednesday. The Art Break Series runs through September 4th.
