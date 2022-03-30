It’s the 40th anniversary for the Quad Games and it could be the last year that the local event is taking place.

Registration is now open for the Highmark Quad Games.

The season opens with the swim event that’s taking place on April 24, 2022 at Edinboro University. Other events include biking, running and a skiing competition scheduled through 2022.

The event coordinator said registration for 2022 is significantly higher than last year.

“We’re expecting to go out with a bang, we want to make year 40 big. We already have people coming from Ohio and down in the Pittsburgh area. They registered because they’re excited to come back for possibly the last year of the Highmark Quad Games,” said Kelly Latimer, Event Coordinator.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There will be free clinics held at the Glenwood YMCA to help participants prepare for the swim event.

For more information about this year’s Quad Games, click here.