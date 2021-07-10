Highmark Quad Race Series takes off in Edinboro

The first event of the Highmark Quad Race Series took place in Edinboro this morning.

Over 200 participants biked 12 miles in the 39th year of the quad race.

Both virtual and live racing was available for the four events in the series. The four events included biking, running, swimming, and skiing.

The director of the quad games said that the participants are excited about returning to live racing.

“I do have a virtual option that has been popular, but I just think people are you know, they are going to come out and do these when they’re ready, but we’re really happy it’s over 200 right today, and I just think that the people that are here are ready to get back to some sort of normalcy and a safe capacity,” said Kelly Latimer, Director of the Highmark Quad Games.

The next quad event will take place in September when running will take place in Waterford.

