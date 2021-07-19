Highwater continues to cause issues at Conneaut Lake

Highwater is causing problems on Conneaut Lake.

Many boat docks are underwater due to the high water levels caused by recent heavy rains.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has declared a no wake zone over the entire lake until further notice.

This will put water skiing, tubing, and jet skiing out of business for a while.

The restricted speeds will minimize damage to the property along the shoreline.

The commission had to issue a similar order back in 2019.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list