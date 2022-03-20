One business in Girard started a fun way for vendors to make money.

The owner of Hippie Space Flea held their third flea market as a way to create events for the public at her store.

In only its third week they have had three vendors selling a wide range of products from handcrafted wood, jewelry and clothing.

The owner said that this is something she is excited to continue on each Sunday of the week.

“Originally when I opened it I had space in the back for meditations and classes and stuff. Well I expanded so much in the store that I lost that space. So when this space opened up, why not call the heavy space and have classes and everything here? so the heavy flow just seemed natural,” said Elizabeth Ernst, Owner of The Hippie Space.

There will also be a psychic fair on March 26th at the Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center of Erie.