Hiring for the holiday season in full swing

It may seem like there is plenty of time until the holidays, but that is not the case for most retail stores.

The next several weeks can be the perfect time to look for a job, whether you’re someone looking to pick up a part-time job or even just to find a way to get some extra cash during the holidays.

Six years ago, Brittany Britolo was a 16-year-old looking to find a part-time job while in high school. What she didn’t know is how that would inspire her future.

“I’m now a manager. So, the opportunities are endless. There’s corporate roles and everything. I started off as seasonal and now my goal is corporate. You just have to work your way up,” said Brittany Britolo.

This is a time to encourage people to go out and get a job. It also helps serve as an opportunity for managers to remember what it’s like to get the first customer rush.

“Sometimes they don’t think it’s going to get that busy and then they’re like ‘oh my gosh’ and it kind-of makes your shift go by a lot faster,” said Chelsea Deluisio, Sales Lead Manager, Express.

Managers explained the best thing you can do is head into a store to talk to someone to see if they have applications you can fill out and hand to a manager, because now is the best time to apply.

“Everybody is looking right now. We’re trying to get people in. A lot of places I know like us take a lot of time to get paper work through, to get approved to get you in,” said Nic Franz, Store Manager, Forever 21.

If you’re someone who wants to apply, but are slightly intimidated due to holiday shopping stories, don’t be.

“People aren’t as crazy as you think. There’s a few places that have viral videos of people pushing down doors, but that’s not the norm,” said Franz.

Most stores will hire until about mid January, which is when the holiday rush typically slows down.

Multiple managers explained that they use their seasonal employees as a trial run. This way, if they’re satisfied with your work and you enjoy what your’re doing, you can be brought onto the team as either a part-time or full-time employee.