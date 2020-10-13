Hispanic Heritage: Iris Sarria

From September 15th through October 15th, JET 24 Action News is highlighting the history and contributions of Hispanics in the United States.

Tonight we meet the owner of a Peruvian restaurant who fought through loss and a pandemic to make her dream come true.

“I said, now it’s finally true, it’s true,” said Iris Sarria, Owner of La Casita Peruvian Restaurant.

Sarria is finally living out her dream of owning her own restaurant. A dream that she almost gave up on after the tragic death of her daughter a few years ago.

“And the dreams that we both shared went in the trash. I was really distraught and I distanced myself from everything,” said Sarria.

After turning to religion for support, the Peruvian immigrant began working again towards her decades long goal.

“My husband said, ‘don’t you believe in God?’ and I told him ‘yes I have faith that if he wants me to open, we’ll open the restaurant,'” said Sarria.

Her son, who works by her side as head chef, said that he developed a love for sharing his culture after learning traditional dances and recipes as a child.

“Cooking for big portions of the family or friends, it’s just always give me a fire in my heart and to share my culture and to express what I can learn and what my mother has taught me,” said Ricardo De La Torre-Ugarte, Executive Chief at La Casita Peruvian Restaurant.

Sarria said that she named the restaurant La Casita Peruvian Restaurant.

“Because this is a little house. I want people to feel like they’re still coming to Iris’ home,” said Sarria.