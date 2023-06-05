History is the subject of the week at the Erie County Public Libraries.

HistERIE kicked off with a tour of several historic markers in Edinboro Monday morning.

Over a dozen people gathered to learn about three of the 11 historical locations, including the Canoe Club and Lakeside Farms and Realty.

There will be many more events like this happening in Erie County this week.

“The public library is sponsoring events all through the county. Each of the historical societies have events that they’re sponsoring, so we wanted to participate, because Edinboro is important,” said Kathy Montgomery, Edinboro Area Historical Society.

Click here for a full list of HistERIE events happening this week.