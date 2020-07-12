Historic building in Girard to be demolished

The borough of Girard is about to say goodbye to one of it’s historic buildings.

Girard Borough Council has voted to demolish the former Girard Hotel along Main Street.

The condemned hotel dates back to the civil war and at one time was home to Dan Rice circus performers when he brought his circus to the area for the winter.

The building has been vacant for many years. The owners have failed to raise the money needed to restore it.

Council has ordered the demolition to take place before July 31st.