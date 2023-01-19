The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie.

Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to see the school close, however they hope the new tenant benefits the community.

“We always want to have something positive in the neighborhood. Again, we would not put anything in there that would be detrimental or counterproductive in the neighborhood, so we would have some restrictions on what kind of a business or organization we would have actually enter that building,” said Danny Jones, CEO, GECAC.

Erie Rise Leadership Academy moved to the Emerson school building at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.