Historic Erie Preservation Trust announced to restore historic buildings along Millionaires Row

Erie business man Tom Hagen announced Friday the creation of the Historic Preservation Trust.

The purpose of the trust is to acquire, restore, preserve and maintain historic buildings in Erie.

Beginning this year, Hagen will donate to structures located on Erie’s West 6th Street district known as Millionaires Row.

The point is, I don’t want to be a real estate developer and a real estate owner. That is why the trust was formed, so that they can be given as we restore them, given to the trust to hold for the future of everybody in Erie. Tom Hagen, Erie Businessman

Hagen says the trust is a supporting organization to the Erie Community Foundation. There are currently over 100 buildings in the district that were built between 1825 and 1930.