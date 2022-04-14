The Carter-Shannon House at 203 West 6th Street has been purchased by Tom Hagen after Preservation Erie listed the home on the list of endangered properties in 2018.

“It’s been vacant for awhile. They didn’t have a use for it, so we’re going to be working on restoring that,” said Jeff Kidder, Architect at Kidder Architect.

The plans for the home led to Hagen looking to maximize his effort on two other historical buildings: The Frederick Jarecki House and the Olds-Norman House.

“Jarecki Manufacturing was a long-term manufacturing company and there’s six or seven Jarecki Homes on the West 6th Street Historic District, so that will be renovated into an alumni house for Gannon,” Kidder said.

According to a report on GoErie.com, the Carter-Shannon House will be used for student apartments. The Frederick Jarecki House will be the university’s alumni house and the Olds-Normal House will be a bed and breakfast-style residence for Gannon once it is moved from 7th Street to 6th Street.

“Once Wehrle Hall gets renovated, we’re going to basically pick it up and rotate it 180° and slide it to 6th Street between the Shannon and Drecki House.

Staff at the Hagen History Center shared their thoughts on seeing the continued preservation on Millionaire’s Row.

“We are so excited to see this entire development along West 6th Street. If you’re familiar with a lot of other big cities, they done things that are very similar and we’re very fortunate that Tom Hagen is one of our biggest patrons,” said Pam Parker, Project Manager at Hagen History Center.

Architects hope to preserve these buildings so they can continue to be a presence in the community for another 100 years.