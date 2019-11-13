Historic impeachment hearings taking place today

President Donald Trump speaks at the opening ceremony of the New York City Veterans Day Parade in New York, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

During today’s Presidential impeachment hearings, top Diplomat to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, George Kent, will testify and answer questions.

On Friday, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, will testify.

Their testimonies are expected to detail explosive claims, alleging President Trump pressured Ukraine to launch investigations for his political benefit.

