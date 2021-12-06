Historic marker in Girard set to be replaced over the winter after being crushed by a car

A historic marker in Girard is set to be replaced over the winter after being crushed by a car on December 5th for the second time.

Here is more on what is next for the cannon.

After a car hit the cannon at a high rate of speed, it was crushed along with the sign right in the middle of Downtown Girard.

On December 6th, the process of repairing the cannon began the same way it did back in 2018 when it was hit the first time.

What’s left of the cannon in Downtown Girard is now on its way to be fixed after being crushed by a car on Sunday evening.

“There was one person in the vehicle. No injuries reported. The driver was arrested and charged driving under the influence driving under suspension, other traffic violations as well,” said Kevin Rafferty, Girard Borough Police Chief.

It’s not the first time the cannon was hit by a car. Back in 2018 the cannon was damaged after a hit and run.

Peter Burton used granite tablets as its base in case it was to happen again.

“But there was extensive damage because of the rate of speed that it was hit at this time, but well we’re going to load it up today. We’re going to take it back to our shop for the winter. We’ll get the new pieces cut and the plan is to put it back out in the spring, and luckily this fella didn’t hurt anybody else and then the cannon is repairable so we’re glad about that,” said Peter Burton, Member of Girard Borough Council.

The remints are now being put on the truck to be replaced and eventually put back in the spring.

“We felt that the collapsible granite pieces would be better especially in this traffic. So you know you think it’s been there for 100 years. You think people would know that it’s there, but it’s just one of those things that happen,” said Burton.

The cannons are a piece of history but are also acting as a barrier to protect the civil war monument.

“I’d rather not anybody hit the Civil War monument because that would be irreplaceable,” said Burton.

Burton said that the borough paid for the repairs in 2018, but Burton said that he expects the driver’s auto insurance to pay for the cost of this repair which should be around $3,000.

