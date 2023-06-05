One local organization continues its mission to preserve Erie’s historic buildings and projects.

The Historic Review Commission held its monthly meeting at City Hall on Monday afternoon.

They reviewed applications for their Historic Building Improvement Grant. Many of the buildings are over 50 years old and used for businesses.

The grants are used to repair those aging structures. The commission also discussed the Historic Preservation Plan they are developing for the city.

“The Historic Preservation Plan is very important for the City of Erie. It kind of helps us understand what is happening in terms of the historic preservation in the city, how historic places are viewed and what the citizens of Erie find important to preserve and keep. It will also give us goals and guidelines to fulfill those goals over the next 10 years,” said Chris Kinder, historic preservation planner.

Kinder added the buildings help preserve the community’s stories and heritage.