For 89 years, the Warner Theater marquee lit up downtown Erie for movie and concert goers.

This week, the marquee was removed as part of the multi-million dollar renovation. Erie Events has hired the Wisconsin-based Polocki Sign Company to modernize the historic marquee.

The Erie Warner is one of six left in the United States, and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

The project and installation should be completed by September 2021.