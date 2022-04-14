A rainstorm around noon Wednesday, April 13 caused quite a mess for crews in Warren.

“Heard a big bolt of lightning and heard a loud noise. A few minutes later, the phones rang at the city building and we heard that the Flat Iron Building at the city had been struck by lightning and there was debris on the road,” said Michael Holtz, Warren Department of Public Works.

Lightning struck the brick chimney on the building.

“Literally exploded the bricks and some of the bricks fell onto the ground and loosened the chimney and made it dangerous. We had to get it secured and open to the public,” Holtz said.

Power was knocked out and some of the debris struck parked cars. There were no injuries reported.

It took crews only a few hours to get the chimney secured and road cleaned up.

“It’s horrible, it’s scary. It’s a beautiful building too and thank God nobody got hurt,” said Jill Morley, Warren resident.

Folks in Warren County said it was shocking that such a historic building was struck.

“Well, Warren is little and we enjoy our little town and we don’t want anything happening to it. It’s just our little town and we love our buildings,” Morley said.

Holtz said sometime in the future their contractor will take down the chimney and build a new one.