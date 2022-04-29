The creator of Edinboro University’s Art Department is honored with a historical marker.

Waldo Bates, Jr. served in World War I and designed the insignia worn by the 42nd infantry rainbow division.

He made many contributions to the Edinboro community, including the start of the school’s art department 100 years ago.

On Friday, April 29, a historical marker was unveiled where Professor Bates lived during his tenure at Edinboro.

“I’m really grateful to the Edinboro University Foundation and Edinboro University overall for partnering with us in this effort. We all wanted to call attention to the contributions of Professor Bates,” said Janice Castro, Edinboro Area Historical Society.

The unveiling was part of “Art 100”, a celebration of the centennial anniversary of art and art education in Northwest Pennsylvania.