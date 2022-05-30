A historical plaque was dedicated in Corry in honor of a man who risked his life to give families answers to what happened to loved ones in time of war.

Here is the story of WWI Veteran Charles Keating.

It’s fitting that Charles Keating of Corry is being honored with a historical plaque since he was a soldier dedicated to history.

He enlisted for WWI at the relatively old age of 38 after completing embalming school.

More specifically, Keating was dedicated to the histories of American soldiers with stories that could have been lost to the winds of war.

Keating and his team tracked down America’s fallen and missing during WWI. Sometimes they had to dodge bullets and even mustard gas to do so.

“He was a real hero. He did what his country needed him to do and then that’s what we’re here for today. In addition to that, he was involved in the selection process for America’s first unknown soldier,” said Steve Bishop, Project Historian.

Keating’s team helped identify 73,000 casualties, more than 7,700 missing, and pinpointed 40,000 grave locations.

Still the state wasn’t sure if that contribution deserved a historical plaque.

So the Corry American Legion Post 365 and VFW Post 264 joined forces to bring Keating’s contribution home.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“You need to recognize them, to celebrate them, and it’s important for a community to recognize it’s history and the great people who lived there, worked there, and who did wonderful things for the community and for our country,” said Bishop.