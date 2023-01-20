History was made in Pittsburgh when Debra Todd took the oath of office Friday. She ended a “boys club” that lasted 300 years.

The daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Todd, combined with House democratic leader Joanna McClinton and Senate President “pro temp” Kim Ward — have taken a big step forward in for women the state house.

Todd said she’s troubled by recent cases that have the public and elected officials suggesting high court rulings are politically motivated, and therefore tainted.

“I believe on our court there are no democrat justices there are nor republican justices we are all justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania,” said Debra Todd, Chief Justice of the PA Supreme Court.

“One day probably very soon when we talk about women in high leadership positions it’s just going to be normal and I’m waiting for that time where seeing women in high positions is normal and we’re on our way to that,” said Rep. Patty Kim (D) Dauphin-Cumberland Counties.

Some lawmakers argue that there is still a lot of work to be done. Sighting that Pennsylvania has never elected a woman for person of color as governor or U.S. Senator.