History made at the 73rd Tony Awards

It’s a night full of aw dropping performances and last night, a handicapped Broadway star made history by winning “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. During her acceptance speech, Ali Stroker made an emotional dedication.

“This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability,” said Stroker. “Who has a limitation or a challenge who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena – you are.”

Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse, Kate Neubert-Lechner says last night was an affirming moment for people performing with disabilities.

“Its a really important moment for people to be able to sit in an audience and look on stage and say hey that’s me’,” said Neuber-Lechner.

” Seeing her in a Broadway production opens the door for them to think I can do that too,” added Producing Director for the Playhouse, Richard Davis.

This is something Neubert-Lechner says they strive to achieve at the playhouse

“It shows that anyone can do anything,” said Neubert-Lechner. “The sky is the limit and there is nothing that should hold anyone back.”

