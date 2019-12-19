History of Erie Coke violations in 2019

Here is a timeline of events from 2019 regarding Erie Coke:

April 9, 2019

The Department of Environmental Protection notified Erie Coke officials of documented violations.

After looking over reports and conducting inspections at and around the Erie Coke plants, they noted eight violations. Those violations were in regards to leaks, coke contaminants in the ground at the East Avenue Boat Launch, and emissions of odors.

April 17, 2019

Environmentalists took the stage Tuesday, April 16, 2019 to shed light on the Erie Coke Plant’s current Department of Environmental Protection violations.

The members of the group “Hold Erie Coke Accountable” say they held the meeting to help citizens understand how they can play a role in the operating permit process for Erie Coke.

May 2, 2019

Erie residents took a stand against the Erie Coke Plant as the company is under scrutiny from the Department of Environmental Protection.

The Erie Coke Plant has been in the community for more than 100 years. As time progresses, Erie residents are expressing their concern with how the plant operates.

May, 10, 2019

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) sent a letter notifying Erie Coke Corporation that its numerous unresolved air quality violations and its lack of intention or ability to comply have been placed on DEP’s Air Compliance Docket.

The DEP cited nearly 80 air quality violations over the past two years that Erie Coke has not resolved.

July 10, 2019

One of the legal fights over the future of the Erie Coke Plant is put on hold in County Court.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Injunction Hearing was postponed, with Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender citing a lack of time to hear evidence.

July 10, 2019

The legal battle continues between the Erie Coke Corporation and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Today, the State Environmental Board hearing began. Ultimately, this hearing will determine if Erie Coke will be able to continue to operate during these legal proceedings.

July 15, 2019

Community members took to the streets today to call for a clean environment as Erie Coke and the D.E.P. continue to face off in front of the Environmental Hearing Board.

The hearing is entering it’s last leg as Erie Coke rested their case today and the D.E.P. called up their last witness to testify. Meanwhile, some residents said they want their voices heard.

Community members came out to call for the Erie Coke Corporation to be held accountable. While they were outside, Erie Coke’s Environmental Director Ed Nesselbeck took the stand inside the courtroom.

August 1, 2019

The Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) issued three more violations this week. These violations include visible air contaminants of greater than 20 percent, particulate matter emissions visible from Erie Cokes Property, and visible air contaminants of greater than 20 percent escaping from the coke side shed.

The D.E.P. denied Erie Cokes request to renew its operating license.

August 28, 2019

Erie Coke Corporation vs Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection court document states, this 28th day of August, 2019, it is hereby ordered that the Petition for Supersedeas is granted with conditions.

September 10, 2019

The battle between Erie Coke and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues as the DEP asks the Environmental Hearing Board to certify some questions they have.

September 18, 2019

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has opened a follow-up investigation near Erie Coke due to results stemming from the department’s new passive air monitoring sampling.

DEP, which received the first three sets of passive air sampling results, found that monitors had indicated that benzene concentrations exceeded a specific action level set forth in the sampling plan.

November 20, 2019

According to Mayor Joe Schember, the city has chosen to file a cease and desist order against the plant.

Mayor Schember stating that through this order, Erie Coke will need to take action to either clean up what they’re sending to the discharge plant or ship that somewhere else for removal instead of putting it down the sewer.

December 17, 2019

The Erie Coke Corporation is both trucking wastewater and storing what it can after missing a Sunday deadline to bring water emissions into compliance.

The Company is facing two consent decrees for water quality that City of Erie administrators say have been missed.

December 19, 2019

It’s official. After years of troubles, violations and fines the Erie Coke Plant began turning employees away unexpectedly today, Thursday, December 19, 2019.

According to a manager at the plant, they could not keep up with the mounting fines for air and water pollution citations.