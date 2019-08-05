Hit-and-run accident injures one person overnight

One person is injured in an overnight hit-and-run incident in Erie

Erie Police were called to the scene on the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11:00pm last night for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The vehicle that struck the 24-year-old man left the scene. That victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

Police are looking into whether or not this is a case of reckless endangerment. They believe the person may have struck the man on purpose.

It’s suspected that a white Chrysler was involved. Erie Police are continuing their investigation