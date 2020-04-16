Hit and run lawsuit leads to million dollar settlement

1  of  2
The death of a six-year-old allegedly killed by a hit and run driver leads to a one million dollar settlement.

Six-year-old Nyon Warren was killed after being hit by a van on Buffalo Road in April of 2019.

The driver of the van, Sabarundi Yohana, was later arrested.

The suit which was brought by Nyon’s family included the driver and the owner of the van First Time Learning Academy.

The attorney for the Warren family said no sum will replace Nyon but also said the resolution can bring closure. Yohana is currently free on bond awaiting trail in the case.

